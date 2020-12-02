Advertisement

Hart to file challenge, contest Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Result

By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat Rita Hart announced she will file a challenge to her 6-vote defeat to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

The Secretary of State certified the result this week after a district-wide recount found Miller-Meeks ahead by 6-votes.

Hart’s campaign is claiming legally cast ballots were not considered in that recount process, citing an Iowa law barring votes not counted in the initial canvass from being included in a recount. The announcement suggested the 6-day time limit to conduct the recount in 24 counties did not allow enough time to count the volume of ballots.

“More Iowans’ votes were counted after the state recount process, but time constraints and a lack of standard rules prevented all votes from being counted,” the campaign announcement stated. “The Federal Contested Elections Act petition will ensure that more Iowans’ votes are counted.”

“With a margin this small, it is critical that we take this next step to ensure Iowans’ ballots that were legally cast are counted.” said Rita Hart for Iowa Campaign Manager Zach Meunier.

The announcement also noted errors in the counting and reporting already revealed in Jasper and Lucas Counties.

Iowa law requires a state election challenge must be completed by December 8th.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version incorrectly stated Hart was filing a lawsuit. She is instead filing a challenge through the House of Representatives, not through a court.

