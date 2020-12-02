High School Basketball 12-1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice led the Spartans to a 53-50 win over Assumption with 20 points. Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck earned career win number 700 with a 65-62 win over Edgewood-Colesburg. The Easton Valley girls beat Edgewood-Colesburg 55-47, the Camanche boys beat Wilton 83-55 and the Wilton girls beat Camanche 55-34. Watch all of the highlights in the video player.

