Iowa officials report nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,964 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 233,866 cases, with a positivity rate of 19.1% and 2,449 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,222,572 Iowans have been tested and 142,249 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,162 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Of those patients, 181 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 226 were in the intensive care unit and 131 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.