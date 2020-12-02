Advertisement

John Deere Foundation donates $250K to East Moline Public Library

More than 10,0000 of Idaho’s grants indented to encouraged unemployed workers to rejoin the...
More than 10,0000 of Idaho’s grants indented to encouraged unemployed workers to rejoin the labor force were sought during Monday’s inaugural application window.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Public Library announced the John Deere Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to support their campaign to create a 21st century library.

The library says it typically hosts over 100,000 people per year and the new space is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%.

With this donation, the library is 82% towards completing its $7.1 million goal. Over $5.8 million has been raised so far.

The library says the new space will have inclusive technologies available to everyone.

“We are thrilled to be able to count on the John Deere Foundation and John Deere employees as strong supporters in creating a new home for a library that is worthy of East Moline,” said Laura Long, Director of East Moline Public Library.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
A heavy police presence can be seen in Davenport near 14th and Main Street. Police have the...
Heavy police presence has alley blocked off in Davenport
Police say Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, is facing charged after a robbery in East Moline.
East Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery
Augustana student speaks out after filing Title IX lawsuit against the college

Latest News

(MGN)
TV6 not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports highest number of deaths due to COVID
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours