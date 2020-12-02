John Deere Foundation donates $250K to East Moline Public Library

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Public Library announced the John Deere Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to support their campaign to create a 21st century library.

The library says it typically hosts over 100,000 people per year and the new space is expected to increase annual attendance by an additional 25%.

With this donation, the library is 82% towards completing its $7.1 million goal. Over $5.8 million has been raised so far.

The library says the new space will have inclusive technologies available to everyone.

“We are thrilled to be able to count on the John Deere Foundation and John Deere employees as strong supporters in creating a new home for a library that is worthy of East Moline,” said Laura Long, Director of East Moline Public Library.

