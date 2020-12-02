Advertisement

Let La-Z-Boy Spiff Up Your Space

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Spending more time at home? Aren’t we all?!? Maybe it’s time to freshen up your living space (especially during the holidays when we want our homes to be even more cozy, inviting, and even dazzling, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery can help you get the job done based on your sense of style while staying within a budget.

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport joined over-the-phone (Zoom failure!) to talk about how she and her team assist Quad Citizens to reach their design goals every day. She says the Davenport store is VERY BUSY because there is high demand for new furnishing and accessories. Deliveries are running behind, however. Clients need to be patient, but there is a beautiful array of products that can be viewed in the newly-remodeled showroom. Klemme also mentioned that the Davenport La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery is a locally-owned store---and PSL is a BIG SUPPORTER of supporting local business.

From small updates to a transformation, their FREE Design Services help you get the look of your dreams. See some of the BEFORE and AFTER results after clients used the Davenport Design Team!

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

