Police: Davenport man charged in Tuesday knife attack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stabbing that left a man injured.

Adham Mhram Elsaid, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 7 p.m. on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed with intent. The charges are both a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:

Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday to Genesis West for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The man provided a statement to officers that led them to the parking lot of Crescent Lofts, where officers located a scene. They also located Elsaid when a safety clear was conducted on his apartment.

Police learned Elsaid met with the man in the parking lot. When Elsaid got into the man’s vehicle, he began attacking him with a knife.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, along with defensive stab wounds to his hands and forearms, according to the affidavit.

“The defendant’s actions were done without justification with an intent to cause serious injury to the victim,” police said in the affidavit.

Around 3 p.m. multiple police cars could be seen near Crescent Lofts on Iowa Street. Our crews on scene could see multiple squad cars, the Crime Scene Unit and a firetruck leaving the area. (KWQC)

