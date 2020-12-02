Portion of East 53rd Street closed Wednesday in Davenport
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of East 53rd Street will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Davenport between Tremont and Eastern Avenue.
This portion of the street will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews are working to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions.
In the meantime, Davenport Public Works asks drivers to follow the signed detour or consider an alternate route.
