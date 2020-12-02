Advertisement

Quad Cities December weather statistics

“Meteorological Winter” begins!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - December 1st begins the month that Winter usually shows up to stay. In fact, December 1st is coined the beginning of “Meteorological Winter” as it starts a three month period that coincides with the arrival and peak of the cold season, and also sets up a nice 3 month chunk of time for easier record keeping for seasonal comparison. Don’t worry, “Astronomical Winter” is still set to begin later in the month just as your kitchen wall calendar indicates! December starts with average highs near 40 and lows in the 20s and ends with those averages in the 30s and teens. The month’s record high temp is 71 from early in the month with a record low of -24 from around Christmas. The average 9.3 inches of snow is worthy of a few good shovels and 32 inches in 2000 is a month many of us can remember from our wide eyes and aching backs! Looking ahead to the first part of December 2020 it appears that all of this typical winter weather hat we might dread won’t be making much of appearance until the middle of the month at the earliest!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
Police say Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, is facing charged after a robbery in East Moline.
East Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery
A heavy police presence can be seen in Davenport near 14th and Main Street. Police have the...
Heavy police presence has alley blocked off in Davenport
Augustana student speaks out after filing Title IX lawsuit against the college

Latest News

milder week
Sunny and mild today
(Source: AP)
Iowa Restaurant Association estimates $1 billion loss in state from COVID-19
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Transportation and other essential industries could see vaccine prioritization next
December Quad Cities Weather Statistics
December Quad Cities Weather Statistics