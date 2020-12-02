Quad Cities December weather statistics

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - December 1st begins the month that Winter usually shows up to stay. In fact, December 1st is coined the beginning of “Meteorological Winter” as it starts a three month period that coincides with the arrival and peak of the cold season, and also sets up a nice 3 month chunk of time for easier record keeping for seasonal comparison. Don’t worry, “Astronomical Winter” is still set to begin later in the month just as your kitchen wall calendar indicates! December starts with average highs near 40 and lows in the 20s and ends with those averages in the 30s and teens. The month’s record high temp is 71 from early in the month with a record low of -24 from around Christmas. The average 9.3 inches of snow is worthy of a few good shovels and 32 inches in 2000 is a month many of us can remember from our wide eyes and aching backs! Looking ahead to the first part of December 2020 it appears that all of this typical winter weather hat we might dread won’t be making much of appearance until the middle of the month at the earliest!

