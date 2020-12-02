Quad Cities hits nearly 20k total confirmed cases of COVID-19

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Nearly 20,000 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Quad Cities area.

On Monday health officials announced that in Scott County they have 11,369 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75 total deaths due to the virus. There have been 12 new deaths since the last briefing was held on November 24.

In Rock Island County health officials announced 66 new cases as of Monday, bringing the county total to 8,511. There are currently 75 patients in the hospital due to the virus and the total deaths in the county is at 151.

The three new deaths are a man in his 90′s who was in a long-term care facility and two men in their 70′s who were hospitalized.

Health officials from the Rock Island County Health Department want to alert the community of testing, symptom and isolation reminders.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends getting tested five-seven days after large gatherings. Tuesday, Dec. 1 is five days after Thanksgiving.

There is a free community-based testing that is available this weekend in Rock Island County.

Residents in Iowa can seek testing through this website; other providers can be reached through this website.

“As a reminder, COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, chills, body aches, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea,” health officials said. “If you feel symptomatic, please stay home except to seek medical care — and call your provider first — and isolate yourself from others in your household.”

Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care.

While you recover:

Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing or have any other emergency warning signs, including a spiking fever or bluish lips.

Tell your close contacts that they might have been exposed to COVID-19. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or two days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive. By letting your close contacts know they might have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone.

If you are told that you are a close contact, you must quarantine for 14 days from your last exposure to that person.

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, someone from public health may call you. However, because of the rapidly increasing cases in the Quad Cities, we are concentrating on reaching out to newly infected people to help slow down the spread of the virus.

We could be calling from several numbers: 312-777-1999, which is the number from the state’s contact tracing software; numbers that begin 309-558, which are health department extensions; or numbers that start 309-737, which are our department’s cell phones.

Contact tracers from the Iowa Department of Public Health will be calling or texting from a number that starts with the 515 area code.

Please pick up and help us keep our community as safe as possible.

Delicate public health-economic balance

Health officials from Scott County Health Department suggest having a public health-economic balance.

Director of the health department in Scott County, Edward Rivers, said one of the most difficult aspects of the pandemic has been finding the balance between the public health and economic needs of our community.

“When public health-focused measures have been implemented, our businesses and local organizations have been challenged,” Rivers siad. “When public health-focused measures have been relaxed, public health has suffered but our businesses and local organizations have been given some breathing room to try to recover. There is no perfect balance between the two. However, as residents and community members, we can help support a better balance between these two by supporting both: following public health measures and also supporting our local community through your eating and shopping habits as well as financial giving. While our partners on the call will address how your financial support can make all the difference, I would like to remind you that it’s possible to do so safely during a pandemic.”

When supporting our local businesses during the holiday shopping season, follow these simple but important tips:

Stay home if: You have been diagnosed with COVID-19 (symptoms of COVID-19). You are waiting for COVID-19 test results You may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Call ahead to your favorite local business to ask about online purchase options or curbside pickup. Avoid crowds

Go shopping during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).

Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.

Avoid locations that are especially crowded and where long lines form. Wear a mask in public shopping locations. If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.



Also during The QC Coalition call Tuesday, Kelly Thompson with the Quad Cities Community Foundation cited the results of a recent local survey that found charitable organizations are doing more with less.

