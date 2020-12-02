Quad Cities nonprofits celebrate Giving Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s the season of giving and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is set aside as a day to support charities. TV6 checked in with two non-profits in the Quad Cities to see how donations help them.

In Rock Island, a long line of cars was wrapped around the Rock Island County Health Department. Hiney Heroes was hosting another drive-thru distribution event. The non-profit distributes diapers and menstrual products to those in need. They had partnered with other agencies in the Quad Cities and distributed diapers through them, however, once COVID hit, they started direct distribution. Since May, the nonprofit has given more than 100,000 diapers through direct distribution.

\“There’s a huge need. I think just looking at the parking lot today, like so many people need these basic things, diapers, and period supplies, and there’s nowhere, there’s no help for that and so we’re trying to fill that need,” Karree Fah said, the Executive Director of Hiney Heroes.

Fah said Giving Tuesday was the perfect day to continue their efforts.

“I was so excited to schedule it for Giving Tuesday. I’m like we could give something on Giving Tuesday. I mean so much of Giving Tuesday is centered on finances and asking people to give money, but I asked my volunteers to come and help us give something back to people and I think that feels a lot better. You know, it’s more instant. Instantly gratifying,” she said, “People are so relieved. I mean just to see it in their faces. They’re so thankful and yeah, it just makes your heart so happy that you’re able to do something, even just one little thing to help them.”

Nest Cafe is a nonprofit that offers a pay what you can restaurant model. The name stands for Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together, a message tied close to their mission.

“Our mission is to nourish bodies and community. At the same time, by providing delicious locally sustainably sourced food to everyone, regardless of their means,” said Laura Mahn, the Founder & Board President of NEST Cafe

Donations will go towards their restaurant, which is scheduled to open in Rock Island in the spring.

“This fundraiser is to actually build the kitchen and put the seats in the restaurant and put the tables in. So people can really see with their own eyes [that] they helped create this nest,” Mahn said. “One of the things that I really liked about this model is that, if somebody doesn’t have any money to pay for their food they can volunteer in exchange for a meal. When they’re doing that they’re volunteering with other people that are just volunteering because they want to and those people get to have a conversation and get to know each other and they might not otherwise meet. So, I just like the community feel of it. I like that it provides opportunities for people to get some help that they need without feeling like they’re getting a handout.”

If you’re interested in donating to NEST Cafe click here or visit Facebook page to learn more. They will be holding a fundraising event with The Quad City Botanical Center at their Winter Nights Winter Lights on December 11 & 12. NEST Cafe will be serving soup to those who purchase tickets for the event. They’ll also have their next monthly pop up restaurant on January 10th at Two Rivers United Methodist Church.

If you’re interested in donating to Hiney Heroes, sizes four, five and six are always a need for them in addition to newborn diapers and accept opened supplies. In addition, they’re always accepting menstrual supplies. Monetary donations can be made here. For more information visit their Facebook page. They plan to schedule more distribution events as they receive supplies.

