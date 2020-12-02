Rock Island County’s COVID-19 deaths nears 160

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Six additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported out of Rock Island County Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department also announced 127 new cases of the virus in the county.

The six additional deaths; a woman in her 80′s, a man in his 90′s and a man in his 70′s were all in a long-term care facility. A woman in her 90′s and a man in his 70′s who were both hospitalized. Then a woman in her 70s who died at home.

The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now at 157.

”We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and families of these Rock Island County residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,638. Currently, 68 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

5 women in their 80s

5 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

9 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

13 women in their 20s

6 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

3 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 70s

8 men in their 60s

7 men in their 50s

5 men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

14 men in their 20s

6 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

