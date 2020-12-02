Sunny and milder today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Today most of us will welcome temperatures in the 40s again this afternoon. Except for a few high cirrus clouds today, clearer skies are on tap through much of the week. Now the normal high for the Quad Cities is 40 degrees, so we will be slightly above that for the rest of the week! Temeperatures over the next few days will start in the 20s and rise to the 40s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 43º. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 20°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 40º. Wind: W 0-10 mph.

