Sunny skies continue to finish the week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Not much active weather into next week! Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows heading back to the teens to low 20s.

Thursday there will be plenty of sun with a few clouds and highs near 40. Through the upcoming weekend highs will remain

in the 40s with lows in the 20s and mostly sunny skies. We could see some 50s next week!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOW: 19°. WIND: LIGHT WEST

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. A BIT COOLER. 41°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 43°

