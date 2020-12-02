Advertisement

Sunny skies continue to finish the week

Highs stay in the 40s with 50s possible next week
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Not much active weather into next week! Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows heading back to the teens to low 20s.

Thursday there will be plenty of sun with a few clouds and highs near 40. Through the upcoming weekend highs will remain

in the 40s with lows in the 20s and mostly sunny skies. We could see some 50s next week!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOW: 19°. WIND: LIGHT WEST

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. A BIT COOLER. 41°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 43°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
A heavy police presence can be seen in Davenport near 14th and Main Street. Police have the...
Heavy police presence has alley blocked off in Davenport
Police say Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, is facing charged after a robbery in East Moline.
East Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery
Augustana student speaks out after filing Title IX lawsuit against the college

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A few more clouds on Thursday keep us a bit cooler
First Alert Forecast - A few more clouds on Thursday keep us a bit cooler
Tonight QC
Mild temperatures
milder week
Sunny and milder today
milder week
Sunny and milder today