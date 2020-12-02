Sunny and milder today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quiet weather will be on tap for the remainder of this week in the upper midwest. Aside from some passing cirrus clouds, we will likely see plenty of sunshine today with temps in the low 40s. This forecast will repeat itself for the next several days with lows in the 20s each morning and afternoon highs in the 40s with a lot of sunshine through this weekend. Enjoy!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 43º. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 20°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 41º.

