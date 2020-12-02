Transportation and other essential industries could see vaccine prioritization next

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Tuesday an influential government advisory panel voted 13-1 to put healthcare workers and nursing home residents as the first to receive prioritization of any coming COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC has put together a list of 16 sectors that are deemed essential critical infrastructure workers and the list could determine who would be next on the list of people who could receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On the list includes transportation workers, and for Quad City International Airport representative Ashleigh Johnston, the news of a potential safe and effective vaccine is what’s most important.

“In general, just excited that news of a safe and effective vaccine is coming because our industry like so many others has been decimated by the pandemic,” Johnston said.

“Any kind of glimmer of hope for the protection of our people and our passengers as well as a path toward recovery is certainly welcome news,” she continued.

She also said a majority of the workers as well as the work they do are critical.

“Our function is that airports are deemed essential infrastructure so there is essential travel whether it’s getting healthcare professionals to and from maybe to areas where they’re needed most,” she said. “When we saw over the Summer with Derecho we were able to provide a function for linemen to come in and restore power to the Quad Cities.”

