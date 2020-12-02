TV6 not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - TV6 will not air NBC’s broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football game on Wednesday. We will continue with our regular programming.

However, those interested can still watch the game online. It will be livestreamed on NBCSports.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. Central time. You can watch the livestream using your desktop, tablet, cell phone and connected TV devices.

In order to watch the game online, you may be asked to verify your cable subscription.

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before being postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 2.

