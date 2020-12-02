Advertisement

TV6 not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - TV6 will not air NBC’s broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football game on Wednesday. We will continue with our regular programming.

However, those interested can still watch the game online. It will be livestreamed on NBCSports.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. Central time. You can watch the livestream using your desktop, tablet, cell phone and connected TV devices.

In order to watch the game online, you may be asked to verify your cable subscription.

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before being postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
A heavy police presence can be seen in Davenport near 14th and Main Street. Police have the...
Heavy police presence has alley blocked off in Davenport
Police say Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, is facing charged after a robbery in East Moline.
East Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery
Augustana student speaks out after filing Title IX lawsuit against the college

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports highest number of deaths due to COVID
More than 10,0000 of Idaho’s grants indented to encouraged unemployed workers to rejoin the...
John Deere Foundation donates $250K to East Moline Public Library
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours