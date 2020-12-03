Advertisement

100+ have recovered from COVID in Whiteside County

Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced two additional deaths and 36 new cases of COVID-19.(kwqc, whiteside county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Wednesday announced two additional deaths and 36 new cases of COVID-19.

The new deaths were someone in their 70′s and someone in their 80′s.

The new cases in the county:

  • Five people under the age of 20
  • Six people in their 20′s
  • Six people in their 30′s
  • Seven people in their 40′s
  • Five people in their 50′s
  • Five people in their 60′s
  • One person in their 70′s
  • One person over the age of 80

Health officials also announced they have had 110 people recover from the virus in the county.

They have had 3,989 total confirmed cases and 85 deaths due to the virus.

