30 years ago: BLIZZARD!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On December 2nd and 3rd of 1990 a blizzard was moving through portions of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri. Were you here for this one? With anywhere from 5 to 17 inches of snow the winds were clocked around 50 mph in some locations. Moline was on the southern edge of the heavy snow with 5.5 inches but the bullseye for the big accumulations was right over Dubuque where 15 inches fell there and in surrounding areas. Dubuque also won, or lost, in the strongest wind category with winds of 56 mph. I’m glad I was in Arizona for THIS one!

