Be Aware: Puppy scams are on the rise

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Animal adoptions are way up. With many people stuck at home looking for the companionship of pets and because of that, scammers have noticed.

A new BBB report on pet scams shows complaints this year have more than doubled from last year, as nearly 4,000 people filed complaints with the BBB from January through November. Victims saying they lost $900, $2,400, even $6,200 to pet scammers. The organization estimates more than three quarters of the websites that advertise puppies for sale aren’t real.

“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people, but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “People currently shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters trolling the internet looking for want-to-be pet owners. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid heartache and losing their money.”

YearPet Scam ReportsLosses
2017884$448,123
20181,578$718.248
20191,870$1,016,380
2020 (Jan. 1 to Sept. 30)3,231$2,347,363
2020 (projected)4,308$3,129,852

Law enforcement and consumer advocates now say a person searching online for a new pet is extremely likely to encounter a scam listing or website. The pandemic has given scammers a new tool in their arsenal. Scam Tracker reports show that many fraudsters tell would-be pet owners they cannot meet the animals before sending money. Petscams.com, which tracks and exposes these scams, recommends using another tool popularized by COVID-19 -- video conferencing -- to meet the animal and owner virtually before buying as a way of reducing scam vulnerability.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

