Budgeting Tips for Christmas 2020

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL to discuss how to budget f(and prioritize) or holiday spending amid what has been a difficult year financially for many due to COVID. Watch the segment to get practical financial investment information.

