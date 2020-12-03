Budgeting Tips for Christmas 2020

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL to discuss how to budget f(and prioritize) or holiday spending amid what has been a difficult year financially for many due to COVID. Watch the segment to get practical financial investment information.

TRUE FINANCIAL PARTNERS / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 359-TRUE (8783) or Toll Free: (877) 359-8783

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.