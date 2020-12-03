Advertisement

City of Moline to offer additional funding to small businesses

The Moline City Council announced plans for a forgivable loan program for small businesses in...
The Moline City Council announced plans for a forgivable loan program for small businesses in the city.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Moline will be offering extra help to small businesses during the ongoing pandemic. At a meeting on December 1st, the Moline City Council chose to amend a previous CARES Act initiative which provided small business owners with a 0% interest loan. Going forward, businesses can apply for a forgivable loan.

Loans can be provided to eligible businesses of up to $5,000 and will be forgiven provided the requirements are met.

Said Alderman David Parker Jr., “Having read the impact statements of the businesses from whom we purchased implementation services under the Mayor’s Executive Order, I can tell you our businesses need our support and making these forgivable will certainly help them.”

To qualify, a business must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Having at least two, but no more than 50, employees (including the owner/s), and were operating in March 2020.
  • For the loan to be forgiven, the business must continue to operate (with at least one employee) for 6 months following receipt of the loan. The “forgivable” feature of the loan rests on the ability of the borrower to retain jobs that are held by those of low or moderate-income (full-time equivalent), meaning those earning less than 80% of the annual Area Median Income (AMI).

Applications will open on December 14, 2020 and close January 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Once closed, applications will be reviewed by the selection committee, on a “first-in” basis, for accuracy and compliance with program criteria. The loan application will be available on the City’s FORWARD Platform, http://moline.il.us/1507/FORWARD, and website, www.moline.il.us.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
(MGN)
TV6 not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
A heavy police presence can be seen in Davenport near 14th and Main Street. Police have the...
Heavy police presence has alley blocked off in Davenport
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Coroner identifies Rock Island man fatally shot at Riverside Liquor Tuesday

Latest News

Iowa Congressional candidate Rita Hart has filed a U.S. House appeal over 6-vote loss.
Iowa Congressional candidate Rita Hart files US House appeal over 6-vote loss
Snowstar preparing for a big winter season
New management at Snowstar is preparing for a big season
The pair were arrested in Little York, IL on drug charges involving methamphetamine.
Two people arrested for drug charges in Warren Co.
Multiple exits and lane closures will take place on I-74 on Thursday to repair overhead...
Multiple closures around I-74 bridge Thursday