Davenport man sentenced to prison in gas station robbery case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man on parole for robbing multiple businesses was sentenced Thursday to up to 10 years in prison for robbing an Express Lane BP in late June.

Daviaonta Isaiah Duax, 20, must serve 70%, or seven years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release, District Court Judge Mark Cleve ordered during a nearly 30-minute sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court.

He will get credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail.

The judge also ordered the sentence to run concurrently, or at the same time, as a sentence of up to 25 years in prison imposed in his prior robbery case.

Duax also was ordered to pay $384 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in October to second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.

Davenport police responded around 1:30 p.m. June 30 to the Express Lane BP, 1208 E. Locust St., for a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Duax went into the gas station and demanded the store clerk to give him money from the register. His hand was concealed in his sweatshirt pocket, which led the clerk to believe he had a weapon.

He then directed the clerk and another employee into the office and shut them inside before leaving the store on foot.

Duax was identified as a suspect through fingerprint evidence found on a portion of the employee office doorframe.

Officers also reviewed surveillance video in the surrounding area and compared it to available photographs of Duax, according to the affidavit.

In November 2017, he was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on four counts of first-degree robbery.

Duax, while armed with a knife, robbed Express Lane, 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6, 2017; Ann’s Hallmark Shop, 886 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Feb. 2, 2017; and Little Caesars Pizza, 2900 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Feb. 8, 2017, according to court records.

Duax, then 17, was charged as an adult but was not required to serve a mandatory minimum sentence before he was eligible for parole.

He was released from prison in early March and placed on work release, according to Iowa Department of Corrections online records.

Duax was placed on parole on April 29, according to records.

In April 2016, he was charged as an adult for armed robberies at Advance America, 1801 E. Kimberly Road, and Gas America, 3205 Brady Street.

In those robberies, Duax was armed with a pellet gun, according to court documents.

The case was remanded to juvenile court, and in June 2016, he was placed into Woodward Academy, a male youth treatment facility.

