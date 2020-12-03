Advertisement

DNR: More than 60% of rivers and streams in Iowa are polluted or compromised

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 60 percent of Iowa’s rivers and streams are polluted or otherwise compromised, according to a report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Parts of the Cedar River have too much E. coli, have seen the loss of a local mussel species or have too much mercury in the fish.

Much of the problems with waterways across the state can be tied to Iowa’s agriculture industry, with manure and nutrients from fertilizer making their way into waterways.

Lakes and reservoirs are in even worse shape, with 67 percent, of all the ones assessed, showing impairment. That includes Lake McBride, which is in the worst tier for high levels of E. coli and chlorophyll A, which can turn a lake green.

Keep in mind, only about half of all rivers and lakes are assessed.

Wetlands are markedly better, with less than a quarter of them having problems that exceed the state’s thresholds.

