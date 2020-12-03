Advertisement

Galesburg firefighter injured after responding to house fire

(MGN)
(MGN)(KKTV)
By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - An ambulance transported a Galesburg firefighter to the hospital on Wednesday after he fell through the ceiling while attempting to extinguish a house fire.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Galesburg firefighters from all three stations responded to a house fire on the 900 block of McClure Street.

Residents had already evacuated the home by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say smoke was showing from the attic vents. A crew made entry and while attacking the fire, a firefighter fell through the ceiling onto stairs going into the basement. The fire department says an ambulance transported him to OSF Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The fire damage was contained to the attic and is estimated to be approximately $5,000.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

