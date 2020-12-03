Health officials expect COVID-19 vaccines in the Quad Cities very soon

Rock Island, IL (KWQC) - Wednesday, at least one COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the UK. Now it leaves the question of when the U.S. will approve it and distribute it to areas across the country.

Health experts say it could be two weeks or more before the vaccines get here in the Quad Cities.

Tuesday the CDC decided vaccinations will go to health care personnel and residents of long-term health care facilities first.

Once that group receives vaccinations, those who have a low risk of getting the virus will be able to receive the vaccine, but that could take time as well.

Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill says she is hopeful vaccines for those who are at high risk will get doses later in the month of December.

“This is a worldwide pandemic, so the United States isn’t going to get every does that’s available, it has to go all across the world, so we need to really focus on the people who are at most at risk of getting covid,” said Hill.

She also says even though vaccines we be available for those who need them most later in the month of December, there is no certainty on how many doses hospitals will receive.

Now in terms of concerns over how safe the COVID-19 vaccine is, health officials are urging the public to focus on vaccinations that are ready and available, which include flu vaccines.

Hill also says taking both vaccines should not be an issue.

“That’s one of the really important parts of testing that the pharmaceutical companies and the researchers are going through now. But there is no reason to believe that anyone needs to be concerned of an interaction between the two,” said Hill.

In the meantime, flu vaccinations are available, Hill says the public should get vaccinated now more than ever and continue to wear a mask along with social distancing to prevent COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.