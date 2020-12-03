Henry County deputies respond to two single-vehicle accidents Thursday morning

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry County deputies responded to two separate single-vehicle accidents on Thursday.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700-grid of Oasis Avenue. An investigation determined that the driver of the 1999 Ford Ranger was driving Northbound when she lost control of the vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled into a fence line. The collision resulted in minor damage to the fence and totaled the vehicle.

Later at approximately 7:35 a.m., deputies say a single-vehicle collision happened in the 1700-grid of Highway 34. An investigation determined Trenton Ewing, 24, of Fort Madison, was driving east-bound on Highway 34 when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Deputies arrested Ewing for operating while intoxicated (first offense, open container, failure to maintain control and failure to provide security against liability. No injuries or damage to the vehicle has been reported.

