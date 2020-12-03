Advertisement

Henry County deputies respond to two single-vehicle accidents Thursday morning

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Henry County deputies responded to two separate single-vehicle accidents on Thursday.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700-grid of Oasis Avenue. An investigation determined that the driver of the 1999 Ford Ranger was driving Northbound when she lost control of the vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled into a fence line. The collision resulted in minor damage to the fence and totaled the vehicle.

Later at approximately 7:35 a.m., deputies say a single-vehicle collision happened in the 1700-grid of Highway 34. An investigation determined Trenton Ewing, 24, of Fort Madison, was driving east-bound on Highway 34 when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch. Deputies arrested Ewing for operating while intoxicated (first offense, open container, failure to maintain control and failure to provide security against liability. No injuries or damage to the vehicle has been reported.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton
Gavel
Nine men indicted on child sex crime charges following FBI investigation in Rock Island
Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, of Walcott, faces six counts of purchasing or possessing a...
Deputies: Walcott man possessed child pornography

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll now over 170
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 9,887 new, probable COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths
The Hilltop Campus Village on Friday unveiled a new mural. It is part of an effort to...
Hilltop Campus Village unveils new mural Friday
Paul James McGriff, 20, of Carmen, Illinois, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous...
Man in custody following Friday night shooting in Burlington
Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request...
Burlington schools request permission to temporarily continue remote learning