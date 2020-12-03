Advertisement

Holiday Appetizer & Martini Recipe

from The Machine Shed
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed stopped by the show to share a couple of holiday-friendly recipes.

The first is an appetizer that utilizes the (very plentiful this year!) zucchini. Zucchini Bites: shredded zucchini (drained), minced garlic, parmesan, fresh basil & oregano, salt, pepper, and (1 1/2 c.) bread crumbs, and an egg. Let the mixture sit for a couple of hours in the refrigerator. Then assemble round little bite-sized balls and place in a baking dish. Bake in 325 degrees for about 15 minutes. Serve with some marinara sauce.

The next recipe is an Caramel Apple Martini! YUM. First step---drizzle martini glass with caramel syrup. Then mix vodka with butterscotch---then add Apple Pucker. The drink is being served throughout the holiday season at The Machine Shed.

**PSL SPECIAL: Buy 2 dinners, get a Machine Shed Cookbook for $10!***

