Holiday Hardware Gifts

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, is a guest on the show once again. This time, it’s to celebrate the Christmas holiday season. Great gift ideas for everyone on your list can be found at this locally-owned business that truly offers personal customer service.

Freeborn shares and endless array of ideas for gifts, decor, and more! See the Facebook embed below for Holiday sale flyer details. Watch the segment to learn more.

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

Our new sale is now LIVE! Find gifts for anyone and everyone, plus great festive decor! Be sure to visit kkhardware.com/flyer to view the whole ad.

Posted by K&K Hardware & Lumber on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

