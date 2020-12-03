Holiday Hardware Gifts

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Janet Freeborn of K&K Hardware, in Bettendorf, is a guest on the show once again. This time, it’s to celebrate the Christmas holiday season. Great gift ideas for everyone on your list can be found at this locally-owned business that truly offers personal customer service.

Freeborn shares and endless array of ideas for gifts, decor, and more! See the Facebook embed below for Holiday sale flyer details. Watch the segment to learn more.

K&K Hardware / 1818 Grant Street / Bettendorf, IA / 563-359-4474

