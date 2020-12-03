Illinois State Police arrest St. Louis man for driving 117 in a 70 mph zone
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say they’ve arrested a St. Louis Man who was driving 117 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Chang Jiang, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri, was stopped for speeding at approximately 6:21 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Interstate 39 southbound at Milepost 84.
Jiang was charged with speeding over 35 mph and fleeing to elude a police officer. Jiang was released on an I-bond with a future court date.
