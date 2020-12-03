Advertisement

Illinois State Police arrest St. Louis man for driving 117 in a 70 mph zone

MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say they’ve arrested a St. Louis Man who was driving 117 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Chang Jiang, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri, was stopped for speeding at approximately 6:21 p.m. on Nov. 30 on Interstate 39 southbound at Milepost 84.

Jiang was charged with speeding over 35 mph and fleeing to elude a police officer. Jiang was released on an I-bond with a future court date.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC's Joey Donia addresses the decision to not air the NFL game on Wednesday.
TV6 addresses not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Coroner identifies Rock Island man fatally shot at Riverside Liquor Tuesday
Justin Chambers
Davenport family speaks about missing Justin Chambers last seen in Jones County
Recently announced, Hy-Vee’s new membership will offer customers added savings and exclusive...
Hy-Vee announces new plus premium membership
Adham Mhram Elsaid, 22, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and...
Police: Davenport man charged in Tuesday knife attack

Latest News

(MGN)
Henry County deputies respond to two single-vehicle accidents Thursday morning
(MGN)
Muscatine schools will offer in-person learning again starting Monday
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report nearly 11,000 new coronavirus case, 192 deaths Thursday
The Niabi Zoo is raising funds to renovate the camel area so they can house two white rhinos.
Niabi Zoo kicks off fundraising campaign to bring in new rhinos