Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced Iowa will receive its first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December. She says 172,000 Iowans should be able to get those vaccinations this month.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Gov. Reynolds estimates the state will receive the Pfizer vaccine first around the week of Dec. 13. She hopes Iowa will also start receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine during the week of Dec. 20. More shipments of both vaccines will also be received on the week of Dec. 27.

Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective for COVID-19. It will require two doses that are 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective and it will also require two doses with them being 25 days apart.

Gov. Reynolds says hospital staff will receive priority in getting vaccinated first. Nursing homes and other community homes will also be among the first to receive vaccinations.

Officials say they hope to have these vaccines available to everyone in the state of Iowa by mid-2021.

Here are Thursday’s Iowa COVID-19 numbers:

Iowa officials reported 2,926 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 236,792 cases, with a positivity rate of 19.3% and 2,519 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,229,582 have been tested and 147,152 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 1,124 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 136 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 224 were in the intensive care unit and 131 were on ventilators.

