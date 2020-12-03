Look Like You’ve Been on Vacation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The locally-owned Sun Tan City (locations in Davenport & Bettendorf) can keep you bronzed without suffering the negative effects of the sun. Guests Vivian Howe & Tammy Wittman of Sun Tan City discuss topics such as beauty products stocking-stuffer gift ideas including Peeling Socks (callous removal), and dry shampoos (for both light or dark hair). Tanning packages, spray tans or self-tanning products that can make for terrific gift ideas are also highlighted.

Sun Tan City / 855 Middle Rd 5 A / Bettendorf, IA (563) 441-2826

Sun Tan City / 2172 W Kimberly Rd 563-391-0100 OR 4905 Utica Ridge Rd / Davenport, IA 563-355-3368

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.