Advertisement

Look Like You’ve Been on Vacation

Sun Tan City can make you bronze safely
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The locally-owned Sun Tan City (locations in Davenport & Bettendorf) can keep you bronzed without suffering the negative effects of the sun. Guests Vivian Howe & Tammy Wittman of Sun Tan City discuss topics such as beauty products stocking-stuffer gift ideas including Peeling Socks (callous removal), and dry shampoos (for both light or dark hair). Tanning packages, spray tans or self-tanning products that can make for terrific gift ideas are also highlighted.

Sun Tan City / 855 Middle Rd 5 A / Bettendorf, IA (563) 441-2826

Sun Tan City / 2172 W Kimberly Rd 563-391-0100 OR 4905 Utica Ridge Rd / Davenport, IA 563-355-3368

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC's Joey Donia addresses the decision to not air the NFL game on Wednesday.
TV6 addresses not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Coroner identifies Rock Island man fatally shot at Riverside Liquor Tuesday
Justin Chambers
Davenport family speaks about missing Justin Chambers last seen in Jones County
Recently announced, Hy-Vee’s new membership will offer customers added savings and exclusive...
Hy-Vee announces new plus premium membership
Adham Mhram Elsaid, 22, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and...
Police: Davenport man charged in Tuesday knife attack

Latest News

The Niabi Zoo is raising funds to renovate the camel area so they can house two white rhinos.
Niabi Zoo kicks off fundraising campaign to bring in new rhinos
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December
(MGN)
Galesburg firefighter injured after responding to house fire