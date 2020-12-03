Man arrested on predatory sexual assault, child porn charges in Dixon, Ill.

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 56-year-old man has been arrested on criminal sexual assault of a child charges out of Dixon, Illinois.

Officials say 56-year-old Tod Musgrove, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the 400 block of East 1st Street. He’s being charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 20 counts of child pornography.

Officials with the Dixon Police Department started a criminal investigation last month. Through the investigation they were able to identify Musgrove as a suspect.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant with a bond amount of $250,000. He was taken into custody without incident.

After not being able to post bond, officials say Musgrove was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Chief Howell would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.00 with information leading to an arrest.

