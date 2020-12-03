Multiple closures around I-74 bridge Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Expect multiple temporary closures on the I-74 bridge on Thursday.

Per the bridge’s Facebook page, 4th Ave. in Moline will be reduced to one lane between 23rd St. and 19th St., and the existing eastbound I-74 off-ramp to River Dr. will be closed between approximately 8:30 A.M. and 2:30 P.M., weather pending.

The page advises that while the ramp is closed, Illinois-bound drivers can take the 7th Ave. exit and either follow the detour onto 19th St. to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th St. towards River Dr.

Drivers and motorists trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Ave. should be able to take the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

The closures are happening to assist with construction crews that are repairing the overhead structures on the I-74 bridge.

