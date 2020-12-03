Advertisement

Muscatine care facility creates “Heart to Heart Hut” for residents to visit through

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUSCATINE, IA (KWQC) -

A care facility in Muscatine is making the pandemic a little easier on their residents.

Sunnybrook Assisted Living created the “Heart to Heart Hut,” a clear vinyl wall that residents and their families can see and visit their loved ones through. Sunnybrook says they wanted to create a space for their residents to visit safely indoors.

