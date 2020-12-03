New management at Snowstar is preparing for a big season

Andalusia, Ill. (KWQC) - The hills in Andalusia are currently covered with acres of green grass, but soon that grass will be covered with fresh, white powder, ready to welcome skiers, snowboarders, and tubers back to Snowstar Extreme Sports. Crews are working on the final touches, including a new parking lot, preparing to hopefully start making snow in the next few days. New management took over operations at the site in mid-October. Despite a slightly shortened season last year and only a portion of summer activities at Snowstar over the past months because of the pandemic, the new group is looking forward to a big year.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.