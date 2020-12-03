Niabi Zoo kicks off fundraising campaign to bring in new rhinos

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo is kicking off its fundraising campaign to bring a new animal species to the Quad Cities.

“This will be the first time that this or any rhinoceros species will have been kept at Niabi, and we are beyond excited to be able to share these magnificent animals with our community,” Director Lee Jackson said.

The zoo hopes to have the two southern white rhinos in the Quad Cities by early summer of 2021.

The rhinos’ new home will be in the existing Bactrian camel area. Jackson says the camels will be moved to a new area of the zoo.

“We have to make extensive modifications to both the new rhino exhibit and the new Bactrian camel area, but we are confident that with the community’s help we can get it done,” Jackson said.

The zoo hopes to raise $100,000 and says they have already received some donations towards the project.

“The southern white rhino is one of those rare conservation success stories,” Jackson said. “In the early 1900s there were fewer than 50 Southern white rhinos left in existence. Today, thanks to intense conservation efforts both in zoos and in the wild, the population now sits at about 18,000. A stark contrast to their cousins, the Northern White and Western Black rhinos. These species both became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively.”

Those who’d like to donate or know more about the rhinos can visit the Niabi Zoo website.

