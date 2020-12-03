Our earliest sunsets of the year occur over the next week and a half
Latest sunrise doesn’t occur until 12/27
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are now in the midst of our earliest sunsets stretch in the QCA. The sun will go down at 4:32PM for the next several days. Yes the days are still getting shorter, but that will be because the latest sunrise doesn’t occur until after Christmas. Overall the days will start getting longer on 12/22.
