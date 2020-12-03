Advertisement

Over 70 in the hospital due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County

Health officials with the Rock Island County health department on Thursday announced 126 new...
Health officials with the Rock Island County health department on Thursday announced 126 new cases and seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County health department on Thursday announced 126 new cases and seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The seven new cases; a man in his 70′s and a woman in her 50′s, both were in the hospital, two women in their 90′s, one man in his 90′s and one man in his 60′s all of them were living in a long-term care facility, and then a man in his 80′s who died at home.

Officials say 164 people in the county have died due to the virus.

”We offer our sincere condolences and comforting thoughts to the friends and families of these Rock Island County residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,764. Currently, 77 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 14 women in their 60s
  • 12 women in their 50s
  • 10 women in their 40s
  • 18 women in their 30s
  • 11 women in their 20s
  • 5 women in their teens
  • 3 girls younger than 13
  • 2 girl infants 1 or younger
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 10 men in their 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 9 men in their 40s
  • 7 men in their 30s
  • 5 men in their 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 4 boys in their teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

  • Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
  • Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
  • Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

