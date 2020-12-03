Quad City area police share tips on how to avoid scams this holiday season

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Many police departments around the Quad Cities region are warning residents about scams going on this holiday season and shared tips on how to avoid them.

The Blue Grass Police Department is reminding everyone about a common scam happening in the area. Police say the scammer will disguise a phone number as a local business or neighbor, tricking the victim into answering questions or sending money. On Tuesday, police say someone in Blue Grass got a call from a fake officer. The caller made threatening comments. Blue Grass police want to remind everyone never to give out personal information.

The Colona Police Department says the most common scams to date include:

Grandparent Scam -where the caller says a grandchild has been arrested and needs money.

Social Security Scam -where they pose as social security officials and advise you that your number was compromised.

Senior Grants- We are hearing now of a new scam where they tell seniors they are eligible for a grant of $20,000 they just need to give their bank account number to have the money deposited.

Colona police say their resources are limited to combatting these attempts to scam area seniors. Police say they are often out of the country and “spoof” their numbers making it impossible to trace back. Colona police say the only effective method to combat this problem is education. They say you should simply hang up the phone if you receive any suspicious calls

The Davenport Police Department shared the following tips about how to avoid scams:

Do not share your passwords or personal information with anyone.

Spending time on social? Be suspicious of potential disinformation. Be sure to use critical thinking skills and always verify before you share anything.

When checking email, surfing the web, or browsing social media, don’t click on advertisements offering deals that seem too good to be true – they probably are! Beware of phishing attempts. Use trusted retailers’ websites.

Don’t fall for fake delivery notification emails or text messages. If you received a notification for a delivery you are not expecting, don’t click on the link unless you have confirmed the notification and purchase is real.

On a smart device? Be careful about which apps you download. Download apps directly from your device’s certified app store instead of directly from a website.

Monitor bank account and card activity. Turn on alerts from your bank or card issuers for large purchases or purchases abroad.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.