Raffle for Rescued

Supporting animal welfare groups & pets in need
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Amanda Smith of Klein Animal Clinic came on PSL to talk about a special partnership with Rescued in Moline to raise money for the non-profit during this holiday season. There is a raffle being held featuring 22 different baskets (filled with all kinds of goodies!). 100% of the proceeds of these raffle items will go to Rescued.

Rescued is a nonprofit resale boutique. The mission of Rescued is “to support animal welfare by donating their profits to local animal rescue groups and other pets in need.” Since opening the shop in 2015, Rescued has been able to offer financial assistance to shelters and families every. single. month.

If you’d like to learn more about Rescued, please visit their website at www.shoprescued.com

Raffle tickets are being sold at Klein Animal Clinic to put in for each basket. The cost for the tickets are:

- 1 ticket for $1.00

- 6 tickets for $5.00

- 20 tickets for $10.00

- 50 tickets for $25.00

If you’d like to buy tickets please call Klein Animal Clinic at 563-441-7560 to make a purchase and arrangements for safe pick up. Cash only please.

Winners will be picked and notified on Monday December 21st, 2020.

Klein Animal Clinic / 2332 Cumberland Square Drive / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 563.441.7560

Klein Animal Clinic is excited to be partnering with Rescued in Moline IL this holiday season. We have gotten several...

Posted by Klein Animal Clinic on Monday, November 23, 2020

