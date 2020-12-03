Sen. Grassley, Sen. Ernst release joint statement; ‘Miller-Meeks won her election’

Iowa (KWQC) - U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst on Thursday released a joint statement regarding the latest with Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election.

On Wednesday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of State Paul Pate both released separate statements regarding the election’s certification as well.

You can read Sen. Grassley and Sen. Ernst’s joint statement below.

“Both the original vote count and recount confirmed Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her election. There are legal avenues through which candidates can litigate election disputes if they believe there are specific election irregularities. Rita Hart declined to take legitimate legal action in Iowa courts and instead chose to appeal to Washington partisans who should have no say in who represents Iowans. That’s an insult to Iowa voters and our nonpartisan election process. We are confident in the fairness and accuracy of Iowa’s election system.”

