Sunny skies continue to finish the week

Highs stay in the 40s this week, close to 50 later next
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Not much active weather into next week! Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows heading back to the 20s.

Friday there will be plenty of sun with highs in the 40s. Through the upcoming weekend highs will remain

in the 40s with lows in the 20s and mostly sunny skies Saturday and a few more clouds Sunday. We could see some 50s next week!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 26°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. 44°. WIND: BCMG. NW 5-10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 43°

