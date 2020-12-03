Sunny skies continue to finish the week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quiet weather continues to be the rule of thumb in the QCA which means we will have another day with sunshine and above normal temps in the mid 40s. There is no significant system in sight, although a few flurries may be possible some during some overnights. Other than that we can expect quite a bit of sun each day the rest of the week with temps running into the mid 40s each afternoon. Next week is showing a big warm up ahead of a potential storm system impacting our area by next weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 44º. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 25°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 43º.

