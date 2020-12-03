Two people arrested for drug charges in Warren Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced a recent arrest of two people on multiple drug charges in Little York, IL.

On November 24th, the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with U.S. Marshals and an FBI Task Force, located and arrested Jayson A. Kurdi, 35, and Chevella L. Hinderliter, 20, on numerous drug charges.

Kurdi had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with drug and other related charges.

After receiving information of Kurdi’s whereabouts, local officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals and an FBI Task Force, went to take Kurdi into custody. After confirming his whereabouts, officers discovered a fake wall that Kurdi was hiding behind to conceal himself, utilizing a door with an inside lock. After prying off the door the officers took Kurdi into custody, where they claim to have found numerous drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and firearm ammunition, among other items.

The pair is faced with Aggravated Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Hinderliter was charged with Concealing a Fugitive.

