Whiteside County announces 7 deaths due to COVID-19
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.
Three people in their 60′s, two people in their 80′s and one person in their 90′s have died as a result of the virus in the county.
Health officials also announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 people have recovered from the virus.
The new cases:
- Nine people under the age of 20
- Ten people in their 20′s
- Nineteen people in their 30′s
- Nine people in their 40′s
- Twelve people in their 50′s
- Sixteen people in their 60′s
- Two people in their 70′s
- Two people over the age of 80
The county total is now at 4,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death total in the county is now at 92.
