Whiteside County announces 7 deaths due to COVID-19

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Three people in their 60′s, two people in their 80′s and one person in their 90′s have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Health officials also announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 people have recovered from the virus.

The new cases:

Nine people under the age of 20

Ten people in their 20′s

Nineteen people in their 30′s

Nine people in their 40′s

Twelve people in their 50′s

Sixteen people in their 60′s

Two people in their 70′s

Two people over the age of 80

The county total is now at 4,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death total in the county is now at 92.

