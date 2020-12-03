Advertisement

Whiteside County announces 7 deaths due to COVID-19

Health officials in Whiteside County announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.
Health officials in Whiteside County announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.(kwqc, whiteside county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Three people in their 60′s, two people in their 80′s and one person in their 90′s have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Health officials also announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 people have recovered from the virus.

The new cases:

  • Nine people under the age of 20
  • Ten people in their 20′s
  • Nineteen people in their 30′s
  • Nine people in their 40′s
  • Twelve people in their 50′s
  • Sixteen people in their 60′s
  • Two people in their 70′s
  • Two people over the age of 80

The county total is now at 4,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death total in the county is now at 92.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC's Joey Donia addresses the decision to not air the NFL game on Wednesday.
TV6 addresses not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Coroner identifies Rock Island man fatally shot at Riverside Liquor Tuesday
Justin Chambers
Davenport family speaks about missing Justin Chambers last seen in Jones County
Recently announced, Hy-Vee’s new membership will offer customers added savings and exclusive...
Hy-Vee announces new plus premium membership
Adham Mhram Elsaid, 22, of Davenport, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and...
Police: Davenport man charged in Tuesday knife attack

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a sign indicating that a...
Vaccine rollout could ease crisis, but who gets it first?
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments