Winter Emergency Overflow shelter opens in Davenport

(KWQC) - The Winter Emergency Overflow shelter is now open in Davenport. Officials with Humility Homes & Services, Inc., along with the Scott County Housing Council, opened and are operating the shelter that serves those experiencing homelessness in the Quad Cities area.

The shelter “exists in our community to add additional beds during the winter weather months,” officials said in a release.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say there are some changes in effect this year.

Anyone who is unsheltered can access winter shelter.

Individuals experiencing homelessness can go to Humility Homes & Services, Inc. shelter which is located at 1016 W. 5th Street in Davenport. It is preferable to arrive in the morning, but the shelter will take people 24/7. People will not be placed directly into hotels. Individuals will stay at shelter.

When the shelter reaches the current capacity that allows for safe social distancing, individuals will be moved into hotels.

The closing of the Winter Emergency Overflow Shelter will close when the weather conditions are optimal around April 15, 2021.

“There has been a significant increase in demand for shelter services since the pandemic started,” Assistant Director of Humility Homes & Services Inc., Christie Adamson said. “We are asking that only people who truly have no other option come. The Winter Emergency Shelter should not be used by people as an alternative to being doubled up, or who have other resources.”

