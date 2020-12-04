BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) -

Buffalo Pumpkin Farm & Event Center has completed its annual transition into “A Living Christmas Farm Market”. Manager Angela Gadzik joined PSL via Zoom to invite viewers to travel out to the Iowa small town to make some holiday memories with your family.

What can you expect? Fresh Christmas trees, adorable animals in the Nativity barn, a Nativity scene, craft activities for kids, holiday decorations, seasonal refreshments, and a Kids’ Fun Train. Unfortunately---there will NOT be a LIVE Nativity with actors this year due to COVID. They did not want the actors to have to wear masks. Watch the video to see and learn more. Visit the FACEBOOK page for more images, too.

Hours of operation : Thursday-Saturday 11a.m. - 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve

The farm has been in operation since the 1860s as an orchard, dairy, pasture farm, vineyard, and now as a destination for family fun! There is no admission fee!!!

Buffalo Pumpkin Farm & Event Center / 1500 Front Street / Buffalo, IA / (563) 209-6305

