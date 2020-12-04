Advertisement

Anniversary of early December blizzard of 1990

Some areas saw a foot of snow in 1990.
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the 30th anniversary for a blizzard that was in the Quad Cities.

An area of low pressure started over the Rockies and intensified as it moved to the northeast. The heaviest snowfall occurred to the north of the track in southeastern Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa.

Snowfall amounts reached over a foot in some areas of Iowa and Illinois! The Quad Cities recorded around 6 inches between December 2-3, 1990. Schools in the area were called off for two to three days. Wisconsin saw heavier amounts and hundreds of car accidents were reported throughout the area, as well as widespread power outages.

Blizzards occur when strong winds cause blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Keep in mind there’s no minimum snowfall amount to create a blizzard. In fact, a blizzard that results from snow that has already fallen is called a ground blizzard.

