Anniversary of early December blizzard of 1990

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the 30th anniversary for a blizzard that was in the Quad Cities.

An area of low pressure started over the Rockies and intensified as it moved to the northeast. The heaviest snowfall occurred to the north of the track in southeastern Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa.

An area of low pressure started in the Rockies at the beginning of December and moved northeastward. (KWQC)

Snowfall amounts reached over a foot in some areas of Iowa and Illinois! The Quad Cities recorded around 6 inches between December 2-3, 1990. Schools in the area were called off for two to three days. Wisconsin saw heavier amounts and hundreds of car accidents were reported throughout the area, as well as widespread power outages.

Total snow amounts during the storm in 1990 reached over 12 inches in some areas. (KWQC)

Blizzards occur when strong winds cause blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Keep in mind there’s no minimum snowfall amount to create a blizzard. In fact, a blizzard that results from snow that has already fallen is called a ground blizzard.

Blizzards occur when strong winds cause blowing snow and whiteout conditions. (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.