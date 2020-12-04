Advertisement

Burlington schools request permission to temporarily continue remote learning

Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request...
Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request permission to continue remote learning.(burlington community school district, kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request permission to continue remote learning.

The district took to Facebook Friday to announce they requested permission from the Iowa Department of Education to remain in 100 percent continuous/remote learning for the next two week period.

“While COVID infection rates in our community have decreased over the past couple of weeks the positivity rate remains at 18% and medical experts remain concerned about the likelihood of an upcoming surge around the Holidays,” officials said in the post.

Officials ask that others plan and assume that students will remain in remote instruction for the next two weeks.

“Please stay safe,” officials said. “Practice social distancing, mask wearing, and other mitigation strategies to help reduce the spread of the virus in our community.”

Officials said that students should continue connecting with Google Classroom for information from their teachers.

More information about required continuous learning can be found on their district website.

The Burlington Community School District Board voted this morning to request Permission from the Iowa Department of...

Posted by BCSD Burlington Community School District on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Seven vehicles were stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport according the police...
Police: Multiple vehicles stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat in Davenport
Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December
An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

The closure of driver services facilities in Illinois has been extended until January 5, 2021....
Closure of driver services facilities extended in Illinois
UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced they would be elevating visitor limitations...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity to elevate visitor restrictions
Whiteside County health officials on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the...
Two additional deaths reported out of Whiteside Co. due to COVID-19
TV6 is holding its annual Toys for Tots donation drive on Friday, Dec. 4. You can drive up and...
TV6 holds annual Toys for Tots donation drive Friday