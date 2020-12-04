Burlington schools request permission to temporarily continue remote learning

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Burlington Community School District voted Friday morning to request permission to continue remote learning.

The district took to Facebook Friday to announce they requested permission from the Iowa Department of Education to remain in 100 percent continuous/remote learning for the next two week period.

“While COVID infection rates in our community have decreased over the past couple of weeks the positivity rate remains at 18% and medical experts remain concerned about the likelihood of an upcoming surge around the Holidays,” officials said in the post.

Officials ask that others plan and assume that students will remain in remote instruction for the next two weeks.

“Please stay safe,” officials said. “Practice social distancing, mask wearing, and other mitigation strategies to help reduce the spread of the virus in our community.”

Officials said that students should continue connecting with Google Classroom for information from their teachers.

More information about required continuous learning can be found on their district website.

