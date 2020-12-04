Clinton, Muscatine Schools returning to in-person learning on Monday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Students in the Clinton Community School District and Muscatine Community School District will return to in-person learning on Monday.

Both districts moved students online after an increase in cases and quarantines, which resulted in inadequate staffing levels.

The superintendent for Clinton Schools said when the district made the decision to go remote in mid-November, there were 38 positive COVID-19 cases within the district. As of Thursday afternoon, that number had dropped to six.

“We had over 400 students and staff quarantined in mid-November when we made the decision to go online,” Superintendent Gary DeLacy said, “When we had so many out, we just didn’t have enough bodies to provide in-person learning until we got healthier. We’re now at that point where we believe we’re healthy enough.”

On Monday, Clinton pre-K through 5th graders will attend in person everyday. To allow for additional social distancing, the middle and high schools students will return to a ‘day one, day two’ hybrid model.

Muscatine Schools will also return to their own in-person and hybrid models. In a statement to TV6, the superintendent for Muscatine School District, Clint Christopher, explained the district’s decision:

“When the district made the decision to shift students into the virtual learning module, we had stated a desire to return to in-person/hybrid learning on Monday, December 7th. The decision to move to a virtual learning module was primarily due to staffing levels in our buildings, in addition to Muscatine County’s 14 day positivity rate. MCSD will continue to monitor both staffing levels along with the 14-day positivity rate very closely. We know that in-person learning is the best option for the majority of our students. Since school started in August, we have demonstrated that our buildings can be a very safe environment for staff and students. As long as we can maintain adequate staffing levels, we will remain in-person/hybrid. Any changes would require us to reapply with the state for an additional waiver. The maximum amount of days we can apply for via the state is ten. The district will continue to require students and staff to wear masks while in school along with practicing social distancing. In addition to that, we will continue our daily deep cleaning protocols for our classrooms and high touch areas.”

Clinton Schools will continue daily cleaning of school buildings too. They are also adding a rule that all face coverings must be a two-ply layer, which follows CDC guidelines.

